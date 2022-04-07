State troopers arrested a truck driver hours after they say he killed a toddler in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 12 west of La. 441 in Livingston Parish.
In a Thursday night news release, Louisiana State Police said they booked 60-year-old Lisle, Illinois, resident Predrag Bisevac in the death of 18-month-old Gael Pacheco.
Officials say Bisevac was driving east on I-12 in a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer when, for reasons still unclear, he failed to stop before slamming into the back of a 2010 F-150.
Gael was in the back passenger seat at the time, LSP says.
Though the toddler was buckled up properly in a child safety seat, officials say she sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead a short time later.
The F-150 driver and another passenger in the cab were also buckled up. They survived with what LSP described as moderate injuries.
Bisevac was also wearing a seatbelt and sustained only minor injuries, officials say. After being medically cleared, the driver was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on negligent homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
A toxicology sample was collected for analysis.