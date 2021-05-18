Two people were injured in a double shooting Tuesday evening on Monet Drive, the second double shooting within about an hour, according to Baton Rouge police.

The victims from the Monet Drive shooting left the scene before first responders arrived, but later showed up at a local hospital, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. — about an hour after two people were shot in a separate incident several miles away at Evangeline Street Park. One of those victims later died.

Monet Drive is one of several streets just north of the Bon Carré Business Center that make up the Mall City neighborhood off Lobdell Boulevard.

The conditions of the victims from the second shooting were not immediately available.