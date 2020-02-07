When Henry Frazier was told in June 2017 that his son had died following a police shooting the night before, he felt grief wash over him — but he assumed the officer's actions were justified and reasonable.

That changed days later when the coroner revealed Frazier's son had been shot in the back.

Since then the retired father of three has been hoping for justice. But his hopes were deflated Thursday when a grand jury declined to indict Yuseff Hamadeh, the former Baton Rouge cop who shot and killed Jordan Frazier and then resigned from the Baton Rouge Police Department the next year amid accusations he lied about another shooting under similar circumstances.

"We are in a terrible society if officers have different rights. The same consequences should apply," Henry Frazier said in an interview Friday morning. "But I believe we have a double standard."

The grand jury met multiple times over the past few weeks and considered charges connected to both Jordan Frazier's death and a 2018 shooting in which Hamadeh fired his service weapon at another fleeing motorist.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office presented grand jurors with everything possible and all information they requested. He pointed out that the grand jury holds an investigative role and said jurors were asked to compare Hamadeh's actions to "a reasonable person under like circumstances, not in hindsight."

No one was injured in the 2018 shooting, but it later prompted Hamadeh's resignation from the police department after investigators found no evidence to support his claim that the suspect had fired first. His questionable statements about the incident also landed him on a list of 30 local law enforcement officers with compromising pasts that could affect their credibility during a trial, prompting prosecutors to review certain cases and drop charges in some.

Those revelations about Hamadeh's conduct came after the Baton Rouge Police Department had awarded him a Medal of Valor for his actions the night of Frazier's death, praising the officer for protecting his colleague on the scene.

No video or audio footage was captured because neither of the officers were wearing body cameras and their patrol unit wasn't outfitted with dashcam. Authorities said Jordan Frazier started to flee from officers during a traffic stop, then turned and pointed a gun at Hamadeh, prompting him to shoot.

Henry Frazier, a Vietnam veteran and longtime Zachary resident, said he previously placed unwavering trust in the systems around him: law enforcement, the courts, local government. But since his son's death, he doesn't know what to believe.

"I was very naive. I like to think things are black and white, right and wrong. But it's not that simple," he said. "I still believe in authority. I back the blue … but when the law is wrong, where can the citizen go for justice?"

He was one of several people called to testify before the grand jury in recent weeks, which he said was a diverse group who treated him with respect. He essentially spoke as a character witness since he had no firsthand knowledge of the shooting.

The grand jury considered three possible charges in connection with Jordan Frazier's death — second-degree murder, manslaughter and negligent homicide. Jurors agreed not to indict Hamadeh on the first two but pretermitted on the third, meaning they were unable to reach a consensus.

"They had a tremendous responsibility, and I believe they took it seriously," Henry Frazier said. "You can't ask for more than that. It's all we have."

The grand jury also declined to indict Hamadeh on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons in the 2018 shooting.

Attorneys for Raheem Howard, the suspect in that incident, said they believe Hamadeh should have at least been charged with lesser crimes associated with his alleged efforts to cover up the circumstances surrounding that incident, such as malfeasance in office or obstruction of justice. Howard was jailed for about three weeks, accused of attempted murder of a police officer — an allegation prosecutors later dropped after investigators combed the scene and found no sign of a second shell casing or firearm.

"We've seen these cases nationwide where police misconduct goes unpunished more times than not," attorney Ron Haley said following the grand jury's decision Thursday. "It's open season for police officers. They can do whatever they want and walk away."

Recent attempts to reach Hamadeh have been unsuccessful. He's named as a defendant in a civil suit filed on behalf of Howard, which was placed on hold pending the grand jury decision but can now move forward.

In the meantime, Henry Frazier is hoping his words will bring awareness to what he considers a grave injustice, praying others will be spared his family's experiences.

"You can't just sit by and pretend nothing's wrong when you see it before your eyes," he said. "When good men do nothing, evil will prevail."