Police say a man who was arrested Monday morning is believed to be the organizer of block parties on Plank and River Road where a shooting occurred.

Frisco Jack was arrested in the 400 block of North Blvd. because he was a fugitive from the Zachary Police department, according to a Facebook post from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The post did not say what, if anything, Jack is charged with in connection with the parties.

The parties became a law enforcement issue after gunfire erupted at one such gathering on Plank Road last month, leaving one person dead and seven others injured. Police collected 178 shell casings from the scene and traced them to 32 separate guns. They estimated 800 people had been present when the shooting occurred, officials said.