A 33-year-old Zachary man was killed Friday night during a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on La. 1 between Addis and Plaquemine, State Police said.
Delandro L. Henderson of Zachary was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m, said Trooper Jared Sandifer, State Police spokesman. Henderson was not wearing a seat belt.
Henderson was headed northbound on La. 1 when he collided with a 2002 International truck/trailer after the driver of the truck stopped at a railroad crossing, Sandifer said. Henderson tried to change lanes to avoid a collision but his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado struck the rear of the trailer.
The driver of the trailer, 42-year-old Aradundell Parker of Baton Rouge, was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured; impairment on his part was not a factor in the crash, Sandifer said.
State Police is still investigating the crash.