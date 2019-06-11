A Baker man who authorities believe was the second gunman with Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy in a 2016 drive-by shooting was arrested Monday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Turlondrick Norman, 21, is accused of shooting at two people standing in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street on Nov. 2, 2016. NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in the incident more than two years ago as the first of the two gunmen in the shooting, and has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a firearm. He is currently held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violating probation from that charge, following a deadly shootout in Miami involving the rapper's entourage.

Arresting documents say Norman and Gaulden, as well as two others, drove to the Kentucky Street location to find out who had recently killed Keondrae Ricks, an 18-year-old McKinley High School student gunned down a few streets over earlier that day. The arrest report identified Ricks as a cousin of Gaulden as well as a third suspect, who arrest documents said was the shooters' getaway driver in the incident. That getaway driver, who was a juvenile at the time of the drive-by shooting, was previously arrested on principal to attempted first-degree murder, the police documents say.

A fourth person — who has not been identified — in the vehicle used by Norman, Gaulden and the juvenile was injured in the shooting, but it's unclear who was responsible for that injury. He survived his injuries.

The arrest report says that Norman performs himself as a rapper under the name "NBA Selfpaid" as well as "NBA Boomer" and "BigB."

Normans' arrest comes days after police linked Gaulden, through another associate, to the 2017 shooting death of fellow local rapper Gee Money, 22.

Deandre Fields, 24, of New Roads, was arrested on second-degree murder in the killing Gee Money, whose real name was Garrett Burton. Burton was found dead in September 2017 in the parking lot outside his music studio on Dallas Drive. Detectives cited the "ongoing rap music feud" as the link between Fields and Burton's death. They called Gaulden and his associates — who included Fields, known as "NBA Lil Pap" — and Burton's group, who were associated with the Top Boy Gorilla record label or TBG Gorilla Gang, as "two rival rap music groups."

Fields was identified as the brother of the juvenile arrested as the getaway driver in the 2016 Kentucky Street shooting, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely. When Burton was killed, Field's brother was on tour with Gaulden, Fields' arrest report says.

The rival rap groups have been linked to two other fatal shootings in 2018.

Gaulden's agent, Desmond "Dump" Hardnett, was shot and killed in May 2018. No suspects have been identified in that case.

Another local rapper, Blvd Quick, was shot to death months later in November 2018. Authorities have said they're investigating whether he was targeted because of his affiliation with Burton. Both were members of TBG Gorilla Gang, which is also the name of their record label.

The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force arrested Norman Monday, after a traffic stop where they found him in possession of a stolen Glock 9mm handgun.

Norman, of 6540 Lake Mary Drive, Baker, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a stolen handgun.