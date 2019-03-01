Charles Jackson was a daily fixture as he sat on his front porch overlooking North 36th Street, the quiet, dead-end street where he grew up. That peaceful routine ended Saturday when a hooded man walked into an adjacent yard, called Jackson’s name and opened fire.
On Friday morning, Jackson, 68, died at a hospital. He had been shot once in the upper torso, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.
A man who said he witnessed the shooting said he saw a man dressed in dark clothing and a hood walk up the street around 6:30 p.m Saturday, as the sky began to darken.
The hooded man unlocked an adjacent neighbor’s chain link gate, walked into the front yard and stood to the side of Jackson’s front porch. The assailant said “Charles,” fired once and then fled through the backyard, the witness said. The Advocate does not identify witnesses when perpetrators are still at large.
McKneely confirmed that several witnesses reported Jackson was targeted. Police do not yet have a suspect or motive and the investigation remains ongoing, he said.
The witness said neither he nor other people who were outside at the time were able to get a good look at the perpetrator.
Jackson’s family could not be reached for comment Friday. Neighbors said family members left soon after the shooting.
Jackson lived with his mother and one of his sisters in the home where he was fatally shot, the witness said. The shooting happened less than a week after Jackson’s mother celebrated her 97th birthday. Jackson and his sister were faithful caretakers to their elderly mother, the man said.
Jackson also was a man of routine: Each morning around 7 a.m. he would go for a walk around the neighborhood. When he returned, he’d enjoy a cup of coffee and a cigarette as he chatted with neighbors from his stoop, the man said.
Ed Francois described Jackson as a “swell guy,” someone who was quiet and didn’t bother others. When he noticed neighbors needed assistance, like taking out the trash, he would walk over from his porch to help, said Francois, who lives in the neighborhood but did not witness the shooting.
Francois, 53, said every time he drove past Jackson’s home on his way to and from work he would blow his truck horn in a ritual greeting and Jackson would offer a wave in response.
The street, off Gus Young Avenue, is filled with older residents and is typically violence free compared to the larger neighborhood, he said.
The witness said the shooting "shocked the whole street. A lot of people that know Charles are still trying to figure out why he was shot. He did not deserve that.”
Another resident added: "I miss him already. … It’s a tragedy to see him leave like that.”