One person was killed and two others were injured in gunfire Tuesday during a violent night in Baton Rouge, police said.
Officers were called to three apparently unrelated shootings between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said Wednesday morning.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex on South Flannery Drive around 10:45 p.m., according to police.
Officials later identified the man as Loston Tiner Jr., 21.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Goodwood Boulevard and South Flannery Road. Tiner lived on Glenwild Drive, a residential street less than a mile away from where he died, according to police.
Two other shootings were reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday: one on Curtis Street, the other on Cezanne Avenue, Coppola said.
Two people were shot but their injuries aren't considered life threatening, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
Police asked anyone with information about the incidents to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.