DONALDSONVILLE — A father was arrested under suspicion of impaired driving after a crash Wednesday night in Ascension Parish that killed one of his daughters and seriously injured his other two, Louisiana State Police reported.
Devontae Sanders, 25, of Donaldsonville was driving southbound on La. 308 with the three girls — ages 3, 4 and 7 — in the car all without their seat belts on, Trooper Taylor Scrantz, State Police spokesman, said in a news release.
Sanders drove at a high rate of speed into a curve on the highway along Bayou Lafourche. His car ran off La. 308, went into a ditch, hit a concrete culvert and turned over, Scrantz said.
All three children had serious injuries. Two were brought to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, where the oldest one later died. The third, the 3-year-old, was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, troopers said.
The La. 308 crash happened around 11 p.m. south of La. 945, not far from the Assumption Parish line.
Sanders had minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene, Scrantz said.
Sanders was later booked into the Ascension Parish jail on one count of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring, one count of reckless operation, three counts of unrestrained children, and one count each of no seat belt and texting while driving, troopers said.
Troopers added that impairment is suspected but investigators are awaiting toxicology results.