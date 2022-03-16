Authorities are looking for two people who stole over $50,000 worth of jewelry from a store on Coursey Boulevard on Tuesday night, the Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to a report of a burglary at the P&T Jewelry Store, 10241 Coursey Blvd., around midnight, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Hicks said.
The owner reported the incident, telling deputies he watched on surveillance cameras as two people shattered glass displays.
The robbers had left by the time deputies arrived at the scene, Hicks said. The front glass door had been shattered.
The pair stole over $50,000 worth of jewelry and destroyed multiple displays, causing an estimated $20,000 worth of damage, deputies said.
Surveillance footage shows the two robbers wearing hoodies, sunglasses and bandanas covering their faces.
A snapshot from the footage shows one person swinging a baseball bat at what appears to be the front door to the business.
Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO's armed robbery and burglary division at 225-389-5064.