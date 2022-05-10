After an argument broke out at an apartment complex in Clinton, two men opened fire at each other Tuesday, leaving one dead and the other shot in the foot, police chief Ned Davis said.
The argument at the Clinton Plaza Apartments Tuesday morning led to Darrius M. Ross, 21, of Slaughter, and 37-year-old Ron Thompson of Clinton opening fire at each other, Davis said.
Ross was killed, and Thompson was taken to the hospital for care on a bullet wound to his right foot.
Police believe at least one of the two men were connected to a string of other recent, non-fatal shootings in East Feliciana Parish and the outskirts East Baton Rouge.
Thompson will be booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail on allegations of second-degree murder and aggravated assault when he leaves the hospital, Davis said.
Clinton Police are investigating the shooting with assistance from East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis's office.