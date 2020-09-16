A Baton Rouge man was arrested after sheriff’s deputies said he shot a man attempting to de-escalate a fight.
The shooting took place in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue on Monday, according to an arrest report. Four people were fighting when 20-year-old Jamal Smith pulled out a handgun and shot a man standing nearby who had been trying to calm the situation.
The man was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, the arrest report says. East Baton Rouge Parish Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the man is expected to recover.
Smith was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.