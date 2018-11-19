A Baton Rouge man arrested early Monday morning is accused of stabbing a woman during an argument hours earlier.
The incident between Richard Deck Fluker, 63, and the female victim started as an argument around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police wrote in his arrest report.
Fluker stabbed the woman three times in the shoulder and back with an 8-inch kitchen knife, police said. First responders found the victim on the ground of the apartment complex and transported her to the hospital.
Arrest documents don't detail the nature of the relationship between Fluker and the victim.
Fluker, of 12020 Florida Blvd., was booked into Parish Prison on a count of attempted second-degree murder.