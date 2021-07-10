A bicyclist died after an F-150 struck him Friday night while traveling southbound on La. 74 through Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The driver of the F-150 remained uninjured.
LSP says the crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday. Officials have yet to identify the names of the pickup driver and cyclist.
Troopers are still investigating if either of the individuals were intoxicated at the time of the crash.
This brief will be updated as more information becomes available.