Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators say a vacant home was intentionally set on fire Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported at 601 E Washington St. around 6:45 a.m. Firefighters found the roof of the house on fire. The blaze was under control around 7 a.m. and did not spread to any neighboring houses.
No one was injured in the fire. Authorities did not say how the fire started or what made them believe the cause was suspicious.
Officials said the home is considered a total loss and damages were estimated to be around $65,000.
No other details were immediately available.