An armed robber was taken to a nearby hospital and arrested after sustaining injuries from an attempted break in Tuesday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Around 10 p.m., Darvion Lathers, 18, allegedly attempted to break into a home in the 5000 block of Cherrly Drive in Baton Rouge.
Lathers, brandishing a gun, knocked on the door and attempted to force his way past the homeowner, EBRSO said. He faces six counts of attempted first degree murder, and one count each of aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.
Gunshots were heard outside the home, EBRSO said.
The homeowner's two step sons fought the gunman, who was injured and required medical treatment.
Neighbors spotted accomplices running from a vehicle in the victim's driveway, according to EBRSO. Later, EBRSO K-9 deputies located and arrested Rayshawn Rogers, 18, and Jarred Hopkins, 21.
Rogers and Hopkins were charged with six counts of attempted first degree murder, and one count each of aggravated criminal damage to property, principal to attempted armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.