The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on Friday named six Catholic priests who admitted or were convicted of sexual misconduct with children as well as three others who faced civil litigation credibly accusing them of molesting minors.
Another five were credibly accused outside of a court setting of "serious and unacceptable conduct with minors, ranging from inappropriate physical contact ... to molestation," bringing the total number of names on Friday's list to 14, officials said.
The Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux, Shelton Fabre, has sent parishioners a letter offering an apology "for the egregious sins that have taken place."
"Let me be clear: the abuse of a child by anyone is sinful, abhorrent and evil, particularly when perpetrated by one vested with the sacred trust of God’s children," Fabre's letter read. "Furthermore, any attempt to cover up these sins is even more disturbing. I apologize to all who have been harmed. It is with deep respect and profound reverence that I humbly extend this apology."
Priests Alexander Francisco and Carlos Melendez admitted to inappropriate physical contact with a minor, and Robert Melancon was convicted of raping a child, the diocese said.
Dale Guidry and Lawrence Cavell solicited children for sex, while Guidry was also accused of molesting a minor. Patrick Kujawa was convicted of child pornography possession.
Three other priests were sued over sexual abuse allegations that the church deemed credible: Etienne LeBlanc, Gerald Prinz and Bernard Schmaltz.
The five others that church officials believe were credibly accused are Claude Boudreaux, Gerard Kinane, Ramon Luce, Dac Nguyen and Daniel Poche.
Four of the 14 -- Prinz, Boudreaux, Kinane and Schmaltz -- were included in a list of clergy members faced with credible allegations of sexual abuse that the Archdiocese of New Orleans released in the fall.
All of the men were stripped of their ability to perform their priestly duties. Guidry, Melancon, Schmaltz and Boudreaux have already died, officials said. Nguyen's status was unknown.
The disclosure of Houma-Thibodaux follows similar ones by church officials nationwide in light of continued revelations of previously uncovered cases of clergy abuse. The U.S. Catholic clergy abuse crisis first erupted in earnest in Boston in 2002, after which officials adopted measures to attempt to root out such behavior.
The Houma-Thibodaux diocese is the second of Louisiana's six Catholic dioceses to release the names of priests credibly accused of sexual misconduct with children. The Archdiocese of New Orleans, which released its list in November.
The bishops of all five of the state's other dioceses -- including those based in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Alexandria, Lake Charles and Shreveport -- have all said they plan to release similar lists.
Houma-Thibodaux's diocese once formed part of the New Orleans archdiocese but was broken off in 1977.
It's now the fourth-largest of the seven dioceses in Louisiana, in terms of the number of Catholics estimated in the local population, according to diocesan websites. There are an estimated 90,000 Catholics in the diocese.
However, the diocese is much smaller than the three largest ones -- New Orleans, Lafayette and Baton Rouge, respectively, which between them count more than 1 million Catholics.
Biographical details of the priests named Friday follow:
LAWRENCE CAVELL
Ordained in 1989
Admitted to solicitation of a minor
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Sacred Heart in Montegut, Saint Francis de Sales in Houma, Saint Genevieve in Thibodaux, and Saint Mary in Raceland
ALEXANDER FRANCISCO
Ordained in 1979
Admitted to inappropriate physical contact with a minor
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Saint Bernadette in Houma, Saint Bridget in Schriever, Saint Joseph in Thibodaux, and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux
DALE GUIDRY
Ordained in 1982
Pled guilty to online solicitation of a minor and accused of molestation of a minor
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
Died October 20, 2013
Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City and Saint Joseph in Galliano
PATRICK KUJAWA
Ordained in 1996
Pled guilty to possession of child pornography
Convicted and currently incarcerated
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City and Saint Francis de Sales in Houma
ROBERT MELANCON
Ordained in 1962
Convicted of aggravated rape of a minor
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Died November 5, 2018
Served at Annunziata in Houma, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, and Saint Genevieve in Thibodaux
CARLOS MELENDEZ
Priest of the Missionaries of Christ Crucified in El Salvador
Accused of inappropriate physical contact with a minor and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery
against a minor
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
United States Immigration returned him to his native El Salvador
Current status or location unknown
Served in Diocesan Hispanic Ministry
The following priests are the subject of credible allegations of sexual molestation of a minor that were the subject of civil litigation:
ETIENNE LEBLANC
Ordained in 1971
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Annunziata in Houma, Holy Cross in Morgan City, Holy Family in Dulac, Saint Eloi in Theriot, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, Saint Hilary in Mathews, and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux
GERALD PRINZ
Ordained in 1968
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Saint Francis de Sales in Houma, Saint Gregory in Houma, and Saint Louis in Bayou Blue
BERNARD SCHMALTZ
Ordained in 1973
Died February 5, 2010
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
Served at Annunziata in Houma
The following priests are the subject of credible allegations of serious and unacceptable conduct with minors, ranging from inappropriate physical contact of a minor to molestation of a minor:
CLAUDE BOUDREAUX
Jesuit priest who offered weekend assistance in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
Ordained in 1955
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
Died August 5, 2016
GERARD KINANE
Priest of the Archdiocese of New Orleans
Ordained in 1973
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Saint Hilary in Mathews
RAMON LUCE
Priest of the Diocese of San Pablo in the Philippines
Ordained in 1995
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
Voluntarily left the priesthood
Served at Holy Savior in Lockport
DAC NGUYEN
Priest of the Society of Domus Dei
Ordained in 1988
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
Current status or location unknown
Served at Thanh Gia (Holy Family) in Amelia
DANIEL POCHE
Ordained in 1978
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, Saint Bernadette in Houma, Saint