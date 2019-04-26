The driver of a sports car was killed Friday afternoon when a pickup truck failed to yield at a Jefferson Highway intersection in Baton Rouge, according to Louisiana State Police.
Dustin Philippe, 19, of Prairieville, who was driving the truck, was later arrested and booked into Parish Prison on one count each of negligent homicide and left turn violation, State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said.
Vikram Katoch, 40, of Baton Rouge was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash occurred around noon Friday at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Antioch Road.
Scrantz said the truck failed to yield when turning left and crashed into Katoch's Corvette, causing fatal injuries even though he was wearing a seat belt.
Scrantz said Philippe was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
The crash remains under investigation.