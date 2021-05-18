One person is dead and another is missing after a vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a flooded ditch on Highway 415 in Port Allen following an evening of rain that dumped 10 to 12 inches on the greater Baton Rouge area, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened Monday night near Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Officials said three people were found inside of the flooded car. Two were initially rescued but one person swam back to the vehicle, looking for the third person. That individual is still missing, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Maj. Dale Simoneaux.
The third person was later found dead.
Deputies are continuing their search on Tuesday morning for the missing individual.
No additional information about the crash was immediately available, including why the vehicle may have run off of the road.
The crash comes after a heavy rainstorm caused serious flooding across the area, flooding roadways and stranding cars. West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes are under a flash flood watch until noon on Wednesday with an additional 4 to 6 inches of rain expected to fall.
