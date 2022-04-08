A man arrested earlier this week in a sweeping probe into a group authorities called the "Banks Town Mafia" was stabbed with a "homemade shank" in the East Baton Rouge Parish prison and taken to a local hospital Thursday, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
The man's injuries were not life threatening, said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. Hicks did not reveal his name, citing medical privacy rules.
Accused of distributing drugs in East Baton Rouge Parish and owning illegal guns, eight alleged members of the Banks Town Mafia group were arrested Wednesday after the months-long probe culminated in raids at 10 locations. Relying on 10 state, local and federal agencies, the busts collectively yielded 40 allegations against Banks Town Mafia members — including that 19-year-old suspect Keondre Young fired on officers before his arrest.
Officials said they recovered a laundry list of contraband: $55,000 in cash, several kinds of drugs and 18 guns, including two AR-15 rifles and high-capacity magazines.
After the stabbing victim was transferred from central booking to a housing unit on Thursday, another man being held in the prison, Reco Hayes, "attacked and cut" him, Hicks said.
The victim was a cut on his stomach, chest and legs and Hicks said detectives later found "homemade sharp instruments" or "homemade shanks" at the scene.
Detectives tried to interview the victim, but he was uncooperative and didn’t want to make a statement about the incident, Hicks said. Hayes, too, refused to speak.
Hayes was being held in the jail on two counts of second degree murder.
The Advocate reported last August that Hayes' charges stemmed from the April, 2021 killing of 25-year-old George Stevenson, 25, who police said was led into an ambush after using counterfeit money to buy drugs from one of the men accused with Hayes of Stevenson's killing.
Hayes was booked on an additional count of attempted second degree murder following Thursday's stabbing attack, Hicks said.
In a separate case, a man awaiting trial at the Parish Prison on drug counts died last month after authorities found him unresponsive in his cell, according to the sheriff's office.