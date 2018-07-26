A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night as he walked in the road outside of his home, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Dwayne Brandon, 49, of the 4400 block of West Brookstown Drive was hit by a white Honda around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, McKneely said. Brandon died at the scene.
The driver of the Honda fled, McKneely said. Investigators do not know the exact model of the vehicle.
McKneely asked anyone with information on this incident to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department Traffic Homicide Division at (225) 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.