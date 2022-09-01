Hundreds were without power and multiple intersections shut down Thursday evening after a transformer explosion in Central caused several lines to catch fire, the city's police department said.
A post on the department's Facebook page said the explosion occurred in the 16000 block of Hooper Road and extended from Blackwater Road to Greenwell Springs, as well as to Sullivan and Lovett roads.
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Entergy's outage map showed at least 250 homes were without power. By 7 p.m., the map indicated power to most areas had been restored.