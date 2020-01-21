Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Vasquez Asael, 38, 1919 Boulevard de Province, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and driver's license required.
- Ryan Hergert, 30, 110 Louis Drive, Houma, first-offense DWI, careless operation and insurance required.
- Juan Villalba, 45, 1036 Manson Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license not in possession.