Baton Rouge police officer Howie Lake II has withdrawn an appeal of the discipline he received for his role in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, which sparked nationwide protests about police brutality.

His decision to withdraw was unexpected and came after Lake's appeal had dragged on for months while the local civil service board repeatedly delayed a hearing in the case. More than three years have passed since the Sterling shooting as Baton Rouge leaders continue dealing with its impacts and aftermath.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced in March 2018 his decision to suspend Lake for three days without pay and fire Blane Salamoni, the other officer who arrived on scene moments after Lake and engaged in a violent struggle with Sterling before shooting the suspect six times. Both Salamoni and Lake responded to reports of an armed man matching Sterling's description who had threatened someone with a gun outside a Baton Rouge convenience store.

Lake appealed his suspension before the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, which can review discipline decisions for city firefighters and police officers. His appeal hearing was repeatedly delayed because board members wanted to wait until Salamoni's appeal had also been resolved. That happened last month when Paul announced a settlement agreement allowing Salamoni to resign in lieu of termination.

Lake's appeal hearing was finally scheduled for the board's meeting Thursday morning, but his attorney Kyle Kershaw instead announced the decision to withdraw. Lake remains on the city's police force.

Kershaw provided no additional explanation during the meeting, but said later that Lake had concluded it simply wasn't worth it given that his discipline was relatively minor anyway. Kershaw said the hearing, which was expected to last several hours or even run over into the following day, could have "unnecessarily opened up old wounds."

"We felt confident we could get the suspension overturned, but at what cost," Kershaw said. "My client felt it was more important to bring closure for his family, for himself, for the department and for the community."

Paul declined to comment further on the officer's decision to withdraw his appeal.

Lake was suspended because he violated the department's "command of temper" policy, but did not use excessive force, according to BRPD leaders. Paul presented a sharp distinction between Salamoni's actions and Lake's conduct during their interaction with Sterling. Video footage of the encounter also shows some clear differences in how the two officers approached the suspect.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave for almost two years pending the results of the department's internal affairs investigation, which itself was placed on hold while both federal and state prosecutors completed their own criminal investigations and determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges against the cops.

Paul said Salamoni inappropriately escalated the situation while Lake handled it in a more reasonable manner.

"We had two officers involved in one incident, the same incident with two different responses," the chief said in announcing his decision, which he said was not based on politics or emotion, but on "the facts of the case."

Lake returned to work last year and is committed to continuing his career with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which has been his passion all along, Kershaw said. Records show that the officer had faced two previous internal affairs complaints alleging he had used force against suspects, but neither was sustained and he was exonerated following both investigations.

