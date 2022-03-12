Baton Rouge police on Saturday asked for the public’s help finding a mom and her toddler son who have been missing for a week.
Kaylen Johnson, 24, and 2-year-old Kaden Johnson were last seen on March 5, BRPD said. Their last known address is in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Highway.
Kaylen is described as an African American woman who’s 5-feet tall and 105 pounds.
Police urged anyone with information about the pair’s whereabouts to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 433-7867.