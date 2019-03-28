The local civil service board is working to acquire security for next month's appeal hearing of fired Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni, as they expect the meetings that will again review the July 2016 fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling to draw heightened interest and controversy.

The Municipal Police and Fire Civil Service Board, which reviews disciplinary actions for both the Baton Rouge police and fire departments, rarely draws much public attendance to their monthly meetings; however, in anticipation of Salamoni's hearing, set to begin April 16, they have reserved the city's Metro Council chambers at City Hall to accommodate a larger crowd. The local board typically meets at the Fire Department's headquarters off Harding Boulevard near the Metro Airport.

The board said at a meeting Thursday afternoon that have asked for a neutral law enforcement agency, without a stake in the proceedings, to provide security for the event, but have not yet been successful. Board Chair Julie Cherry said she sent letters to Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves as well as East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux asking for their support next month. Reeves declined their request, Gautreaux has not yet responded, Cherry said.

"I still think it would be better to have a neutral provider of security," Cherry said. "I think the meeting will be charged, and rightfully so."

Salamoni was fired last April by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul for his actions in the encounter with Sterling. Salamoni, along with Baton Rouge Police officer Howie Lake III, responded to a 911 call on July 5, 2016 about a man selling CDs outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive who had brandished a weapon. Sterling matched the callers' description and, after a brief struggle with the officers that lasted less than 90 seconds, Salamoni fired six shots, killing Sterling. Officers found a loaded handgun in Sterling's pocket.

Lake was suspended for three days for his actions in the shooting. Part of the shooting was captured on cell phone video, which prompted nationwide protests over police brutality in its aftermath. The officer's body camera, which show the most complete turn of events in the shooting, were released last April by the city's police department, and drew additional scrutity over how Salamoni approached Sterling.

However, neither officer were charged with any criminal or civil rights violations, after federal and state officials reviewed the incident.

The appeal hearing for Salamoni is set to begin April 16 at 9:30 a.m., and the civil service board has marked off three full days for testimony and deliberations. Lake has also appealed his suspension, but a date has not yet been set for that hearing.

“I felt that it would look better and be better for the public, and be more inviting, if we didn't have BRPD officers providing security," said Cpl. Robb Moruzzi, the police department's representative on the board.

The entire board, which includes five members, one who was absent Thursday, agreed with the decision. However, without State Police or the Sheriff's Office agreeing to assist, Cherry said they will plan for BRPD to monitor the event.

“If we need to have to ask someone to leave, I think it would be best to have it not be a Baton Rouge police officer," Cherry said.