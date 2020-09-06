One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting on Choctaw Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Officers responded around 10:20 a.m. to the 1900 block of Choctaw Drive after receiving reports about gunfire, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
One person suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, and others were possibly injured, Coppola said.
Details about the person who died or what led to the shooting weren't immediately available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.