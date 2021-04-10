One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday at 8345 Florida Boulevard, BRPD says.
Kendrick Johnese, 25, was found in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and died at the scene, a news release said. Two other 25-year-old men were found with wounds and brought to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing, BRPD said. Anyone with information can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.