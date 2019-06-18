One person has been pronounced dead after a crash Tuesday evening that occurred as the driver was exiting Interstate 110 at Chippewa Street.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.
He said the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
Coppola said investigators believe the driver "suffered some type of medical condition prior to the crash." The investigation remains ongoing.
A white pickup truck appeared to have struck several poles, taking out utility lines before coming to rest on Chippewa Street, which was closed to traffic between Scenic Highway and Hiawatha Street as law enforcement documented the scene.