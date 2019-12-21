A woman behind the wheel of a vehicle that killed a security guard in a Baton Rouge crash had marijuana in her system and was driving 80 mph before the wreck, according to court records.
On Sept. 20, 21-year-old Kaylan Breshae Brown, of Prairieville, was driving in the 19000 block of S. Harrells Ferry Rd. around 4:30 a.m. when she struck another vehicle and killed Yolanda Anderson, 46.
Anderson was providing security for NOLA Protection, a company that operates out of New Orleans. Brown hit Anderson's parked car head-on.
A spokesperson for Paramount Television said in a statement in September that a security guard was killed during the filming of 'Paradise Lost.'
Brown was taken to an area hospital where she was found to have a "small pill bottle that contained suspected marijuana," the affidavit says.
A urine sample taken at the hospital reportedly tested positive for marijuana.
Airbag data taken from the crash scene showed Brown was driving 80 mph, according to arrest reports.
Brown has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, drug possession, reckless operation of a vehicle and seat belt violation.