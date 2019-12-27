Police are investigating after a 33-year-old Baton Rouge man was found shot to death inside his vehicle early Friday morning.
A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to the 1400 block of N. 31st Street just before 1:00 a.m. Friday. The area is located near Bogan Walk, between N. Acadian Thruway and I-110.
Police say Keith Antoine was found dead inside of his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time, police say.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact authorities at (225) 344-7867.