A shooting Sunday evening left one person critically injured at a carwash on North Ardenwood, authorities said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Ardenwood Drive, which is near the intersection with Greenwell Springs Road.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.
McKneely said the victim was a 42-year-old man and his injuries were considered life threatening.
