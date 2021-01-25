When LaQuincia "Nanny" Jackson didn't make an appearance at her little cousin's birthday party Saturday afternoon, her family started to worry. She was never one to miss a good celebration.

After their calls and messages went unanswered, relatives finally showed up to her Tigerland apartment and found themselves confronted with tragedy: Jackson and her boyfriend, Fredrick Hollins, had been shot to death inside their home.

Baton Rouge police have released few details about the case, including when the shooting likely occurred. Police responded to reports of two people found unresponsive around 9 p.m. — a few hours after the birthday party had wrapped up.

Their deaths came amid a bloody weekend, adding to an already skyrocketing murder rate. Just hours earlier, a man was accused of stabbing his roommate to death in a neighborhood off Choctaw Drive, and a teenager was arrested Sunday based on evidence he shot and killed his mother's boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Zachary.

After 2020 became the parish's most murderous year on record, the violence still shows no sign of slowing. Already 14 people have been killed since Jan. 1 — compared to seven last January, according to records maintained by the Advocate tracking intentional and unjustified killings.

"Families are crying. Mothers are wearing black daily. People are here today, gone the next hour," said Keon Preston, who started a group called Stop the Violence of Baton Rouge after his little brother was killed several years ago.

Jackson, 26, and Hollins, 33, lived together in an apartment complex on Earl Gros Avenue in Tigerland, the neighborhood near LSU that has experienced an uptick in shootings and other violent crime in recent years, causing concern among Baton Rouge leaders and law enforcement.

Jackson had recently started working as an electrician after years of studying — including an associate's degree from ITI Technical College in Baton Rouge — and months of job searching, according to her aunt Charlette Jackson-Avery.

As Jackson struggled to break into the heavily male-dominated profession, her recent job offer became a triumph both real and symbolic. She received her first paycheck just days before her death.

"She was so proud. She always wanted to be somebody, and we were right there encouraging her," Jackson-Avery said. "She had her struggles, but nobody could tell her she wasn't gonna make it."

The future was bright. Jackson was becoming a true role model for her six younger siblings, her aunt said. The young woman was also a budding musician and rapper. She had started performing in local venues under the name Lady Q.

She was the life of the party, which is why her relatives became concerned when she didn't show up Saturday afternoon.

Jackson and Hollins had lived together for several months, according to her relatives. Attempts to reach his family Monday were unsuccessful.

"We just want some justice," Jackson-Avery said. "We are trying to figure out what's going on."

While Saturday double homicide remains unsolved, local law enforcement made quick arrests in the two other weekend murder cases.

Zachary James, 60, is accused of stabbing his roommate to death inside their house on Larkspur Avenue. Chad Ardoyne, 39, died on the scene. An arrest report for James doesn't note a possible motive, but says the stabbing occurred during an argument and cites at least one witness.

The next day brought yet another homicide and arrest, this time in Zachary.

After a couple started arguing outside their house late Sunday afternoon, the woman's son became involved and ended up shooting her boyfriend to death, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene after the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on New Weis Road. The victim was 50 years old. Police have not yet released his name pending notification of family.

Zachary police chief David McDavid said this was a domestic situation that escalated into shots fired.

Tytus Hayes, 19, was booked into jail after the shooting, the second homicide so far this year in Zachary, a city that typically enjoys relative peace compared to neighboring Baton Rouge.

Ron Haley, the attorney hired to represent Hayes, said his client was defending himself and his mother when he pulled the trigger. Haley said the boyfriend was on drugs and acting aggressive in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

"This is an unfortunate situation," he said. "Domestic violence is a real problem within this community and unfortunately it led to the events of Jan. 24. … If the state chooses to indict Mr. Hayes, we will vigorously defend him in court."

McDavid, meanwhile, is exasperated at the murder rate. Adding to his exasperation, a group of about 30 or 40 people on dirt bikes and four-wheelers showed up to the crime scene Sunday evening "with the obvious intention of impeding the homicide investigation" according to police.

They rode up close to officers, revving their engines and doing donuts in the street, McDavid said. "We've got a victim lying on the ground and people crying," he said. "These guys showed total disrespect. I'm not sure if they were trying to entice us or what, but we will not tolerate this in Zachary."