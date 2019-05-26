A 21-year-old man died early Sunday after his car struck a horse on a highway in Hammond, ran off the roadway and overturned, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on LA 1040 (Old Baton Rouge Highway) near Baker Lane in Tangipahoa Parish.
State Police said the victim, Javonte Lamone Johnson, was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta eastbound on LA 1040 and hit a dark-colored horse standing in the eastbound lane. The initial investigations shows that Johnson stopped and swerved to the left before hittin the horse. After impact, the car ran off the left side of the highway and overturned, ejecting Johnson.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.
State Police said Johnson was wearing a seat belt. It's unclear if he was impaired; routine blood samples were taken.
Ownership of the horse is also under investigation, State Police said.