A Baton Rouge man was arrested after shooting another man in the leg, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Trestan Coats, 27, showed up at a residence in the 3700 block of Monroe Avenue on Jan. 20 where he got into a fight with several other men, according to booking documents.
When one man armed himself with a knife during the fight, Coats and several others retreated to the road. Standing in the street, Coats then fired one shot at the man with the knife, wounding him in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, booking documents show.
Coats, of 842 Peach Street, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, simple battery and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. Coats had been previously convicted of illegal use of a weapon wand was not legally allowed to possess a gun.