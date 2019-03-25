One person was hospitalized with injuries after police responded to reports of a shooting Monday morning in Baton Rouge.
Crews responded around 6:50 a.m. to the 1600 block of East Walker Court near North Sherwood Forest Drive, where they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Coppola said the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
The location of the shooting is that of an apartment complex a few blocks north of Florida Boulevard and just east of North Sherwood Forest Drive.
