The killer of a woman slain at a South Baton Rouge apartment complex was a 16-year-old boy who allegedly shot her dead at the urging of the woman’s teenage daughter, neighbors and a person familiar with the case said.
The teens' plan came to fruition Wednesday night when Markeshia Stone, 33, was killed around 11 p.m at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge sheriff's office. She was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.
Detectives are still investigating a motive in the killing and are unaware of any money exchanging hands between the two teens, who knew each other, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
The alleged shooter was apprehended near the scene soon after the killing, Hicks said, and admitted in an interview with detectives to shooting Stone. The teen also claimed that the 16-year-old girl had sought his help in killing the woman.
He was booked into juvenile detention on counts of second-degree murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm, Hicks said, and the alleged accomplice on principal to second degree murder.
The slaying was one of several in East Baton Rouge this year in which authorities have arrested teen perpetrators. The latest arrests risk further straining the city-parish's beleaguered juvenile detention facility, which with the arrests of Stone's alleged killers reached its full capacity, District Attorney Hillar Moore said.
Many details of the case remain hidden due to the ages of the alleged juvenile perpetrators. But neighbors and a source familiar with the case, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the relationship, confirmed the girl is Stone’s daughter.
Stone’s shooting came amid an uptick in Baton Rouge’s homicide rate, which has nonetheless dissipated sharply in 2022 compared to last year’s record-breaking spate of slayings, Advocate records show. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings under the FBI's crime reporting rules.
There have been 85 killings in the city-parish in 2022 as of Oct. 10 compared to 81 by the same date in 2020 and 111 last year, the newspaper’s records show. The data is preliminary and may change if some killings are later ruled justified or unintentional, or vice versa.
But the past several weeks saw at least a modest rise in the violence. Thirteen people were slain in the city-parish between Sept. 8 and Oct. 13, compared to seven in the prior four weeks. The data is preliminary and may change if some killings are later ruled justified or vice versa.
The apartment complex where Stone was slain was quiet Thursday morning, with workers and customers coming and going from an office park located to the left of the sprawling gated apartment compound. The apartment buildings there are billed as luxury housing and boast several ponds, grassy front lawns, a fitness park and a pool, according to the company’s website.
A representative for the complex’s parent company, Pegasus Residential, did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment on the shooting.
Several residents and business owners in the nearby office park said they had not been informed of the shooting or did not hear gunfire on Wednesday evening, and were surprised to learn of the killing on the news the following morning. Others said they knew the family and lamented how Stone died.
As she walked out of the building where neighbors said Stone was killed, one woman, who declined to be interviewed, exclaimed: “How do you do that to your own mother?”
Moore, the district attorney, said the youths may be charged as adults because of the violent nature of their alleged crimes. The district attorney has pushed for such charges in similar recent cases, including for a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a Southern University student during a carjacking earlier this year.
He also decried conditions inside the youth jail, which with the arrests reported Thursday, reached its capacity of 36 youths — down from 50, a decrease Moore attributed to damage to the facility. The packed facility means officials may in the future need to weigh moving youths accused of violent crimes out of the jail, either by releasing them or sending to East Baton Parish Prison, Moore said.
"We badly need a new jail and juvenile facility," Moore said. "This issue is another example of how badly it is needed. Unfortunately it will take significant money and time."
Stone’s killing was at least the fourth year carried out by alleged teen perpetrators, Advocate records show. At the start of the year, East Baton Rouge saw an uptick in the number of teen victims of violent crime.
Advocates, prosecutors and law enforcement officials attribute both trends to years of faltering social services and mental health care taking their toll. As COVID-19 further disrupted support systems like schools, more young people are being caught up in violent crime — and more are dying from gun violence, they say.