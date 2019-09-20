Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- James Jelks, 56, 253 Highway 964, Zachary, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Nicole Meadows, 47, 14242 Nottingham Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and equipment violation.
- Christian Stamper, 22, 8818 Carriagewood Estates Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding and driver's license required or expired.