Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- James Ashby, 62, 28972 Highway 43, Albany, first-offense DWI, improper turn.
- Francisco Dubon, 55, 14340 Oak Meadow Street, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, driver's license required.
- Jerry Milton, 36, 5019 Baker Boulevard, Baker, first-offense DWI, speeding, improper lane usage.
- Johnny Morgan, 72, 4214 Scarborough Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.
- Claire Selleck, 54, 2635 Zeeland Street, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation.