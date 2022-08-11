Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola is under a boil water advisory until the weekend after small leaks were found in the facility's water tanks.
Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said Thursday that leaks have the potential to be a passageway for contaminants, which is why the prison will remain under a boil water advisory until repairs to the water tank are completed and sample results come back negative for bacteria.
He noted that the most recent tests, which were done Monday, came back negative. He said the facility tests its water system daily for chlorine residual levels to ensure those levels "meet or exceed state regulations."
In the meantime, Pastorick said, the prison will provide inmates and prison employees with bottled water.