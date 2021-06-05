Police are asking the public to help find the suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a toddler and wounded three others.
The hit-and-run happened just before 10 p.m. on May 26, according to Louisiana State Police. A driver and three children got out of their 1997 Saturn SL1 after a separate crash on La. 1045 near La. 43 in St. Helena Parish.
As they filed onto the roadway, a light-colored van or SUV driving eastbound on La. 1045 struck all four of them, police say.
Two-year-old Jhavia Porter, of Greesburg, died from her injuries. On Friday, the family held a funeral service for the young girl at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in St. Helena Parish.
On Saturday, troopers put out a call for tips that could lead them to the person responsible for her death.
Police urge anyone with information about the crash to call LSP Troop L at (985) 893-6250 or by reporting online at la-safe.org and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.