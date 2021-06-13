A BRPD car was shot Saturday night while the officer was sitting inside, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Five BRPD officers had gone to the 700 block of Choctaw Drive to break up a group of people drag racing, a spokesman said Sunday. After the cars were cleared, the officers were sitting in their vehicles when one of them heard something hit his car at about 11 p.m., said BRPD.
A bullet had pierced the car's front fender on the driver's side, but the officer was not injured.
The officers did not hear the gunshot go off — they canvassed the area soon after but could not find out who shot at the car.
This is the second time a BRPD unit has been shot in the last 30 days. On May 21, a bullet shattered a police car's window on Bard Avenue.