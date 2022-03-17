April Johnson Flemming removed every photo of her daughter and grandson from the walls of her St. Gabriel home. They’re too painful to look at, she says.
But there’s one she holds onto: a framed photograph of 24-year-old Kaylen Johnson smiling brightly as she hugs her 2-year-old son Kaden.
Kaylen's boyfriend confessed on Monday to killing the two, bringing a three-day frantic search to a tragic end.
The youngest of seven siblings alongside her twin sister, Kaylen grew up in downtown Baton Rouge and was known by friends and family as a studious hard worker who still knew how to have fun.
“They lived a sheltered life, her and her sister,” Fleming said. “She was very smart, intelligent, outgoing. She wasn’t a problem child. She wasn’t a problem at all.”
Kaylen often worked multiple jobs and at one point attended school with the aim of becoming a medical assistant. That was put on hold after she gave birth to Kaden, her family said.
When she first discovered she was pregnant, Kaylen initially struck an agreement with her mother that April would raise the child so that Kaylen could finish school, but as soon as the baby arrived, “she changed her mind,” Fleming said. “He just took her breath away.”
An energetic and loving child, Kaden was diagnosed with ADHD and autism when he was around 18 months old — something that posed a challenge for the single mother as she navigated how to provide for the toddler’s unique needs.
None of the challenges dimmed her enthusiasm for motherhood, however.
“They were two peas in a pod,” Fleming said. “Whenever you saw Kaden, you saw Kaylen. She always carried him around no matter where she went. He was a beautiful baby. Beautiful.”
The family isn’t sure exactly when Kaylen began seeing Brynnen Murphy, a 20-year-old maintenance worker at the North Harrells Ferry Road apartment complex where she and Kaden lived. Fleming said Kaylen was “secretive” about the relationship, once introducing Murphy to her mother as a friend.
It wasn’t until Kaylen realized she was pregnant with her second child, who the family believes was fathered by Murphy, that she began to refer to him as her boyfriend, explained Kaylen’s oldest sister, Tiara Johnson.
Still, both Johnson and Fleming say they had no reason to suspect there was a problem. Kaylen was responsible and had no history of tumultuous relationships.
Then her mother received a chilling message from one of her daughter’s friends: No one had seen or heard from the young woman or her son for days.
Fleming panicked.
“I jumped up, I got dressed, and I made it over there,” she said. “She would never stay gone for one day. She would never stay gone overnight.”
The family filed a missing person report for the pair on March 11. Three days later, Murphy turned himself in to police and led them to the bodies, admitting to investigators that he shot Kaylen, who was six months pregnant, inside her car and left Kaden to die near a bridge in Central on March 5 following an argument between the couple. A preliminary autopsy report for Kaden cited hypothermia as his suspected cause of death.
Reeling from the magnitude of their loss, the family says they’re haunted by questions of what went wrong.
After Kaylen’s disappearance, Fleming and Johnson learned that friends had expressed concern about her relationship with Murphy, claiming he was prone to outbursts.
Fleming said she also received screenshots of text conversations between her daughter and others where she admitted Murphy had insisted she get an abortion, leading the family to believe that was the cause of their argument that night. Friends said the two often fought about the pregnancy.
To Johnson, Murphy seemed like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
“If you don’t want to be a father, leave,” Johnson said. “You wouldn’t be the first person to walk away. She had family who wanted to support her, that would have helped her get through it.”
Instead, “he took three beautiful people from us,” she said.
A survivor of domestic violence herself, Fleming said she hopes her daughter’s story will serve as a warning to other young women.
“What (Murphy) took from me, what he took from my family and her twin, we’ll never get that back,” she said. “I forgive him, I do, but I want to know why.”
Now steeling herself for what she knows will be a lengthy and difficult trial, Fleming said she’s not sure she’ll ever put Kaylen’s photos back up.
“It’s very hard. She was the baby,” Fleming lamented. “He took away something very beautiful. And to take my 2-year-old grandbaby who can’t talk? I’ll never forget it. Never.”