A section of Lafiton Lane in West Baton Rouge Parish between La. 1 and North River Road was closed Tuesday afternoon after a crude oil refinery in Port Allen released some flammable gas on site.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's office described the incident as a "small non-hazardous leak" at the refinery and it did not cause a traffic jam, according to a Facebook post.

Workers at Placid Refining LLC released an undetermined amount of isobutane, a flammable gas which can cause asphyxiation and heart problems in high enough concentrations during the transfer of the raw material used in the production of gasoline.

The company is working to determine how much isobutane was released. It began air monitoring after the incident and did not detect any readings outside the fence line and did not notice any exposure to individuals outside of the refinery.

Placid Refining LLC is a small-scale crude oil refinery, which uses 75,000 barrels of oil per day. About 300 employees and contractors work at the refinery, which supplies gasoline and diesel to the local region.

