Twelve people, including two children in separate incidents, died in car crashes over the Halloween weekend in Louisiana, State Police said.
Seven of those deaths came on Saturday, in four parishes: Acadia, East Baton Rouge, Grant and Rapides.
"It appears that we have more fatal crashes around Halloween, when it falls on a weekend," said Sgt. James Anderson, with Louisiana State Police Public Affairs.
Details of fatal crashes that happened late in the weekend weren't out yet on Monday morning, Anderson said. The 12 crashes from Friday night through Sunday night happened in all State Police patrol regions in the state.
The dozen crashes don't include those investigated by local and parish law enforcement officials, Anderson said.
The crashes investigated by State Police include a pedestrian who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash in Grant Parish and a motorcyclist who died in Rapides Parish when his motorcycle went off the road and overturned.
Several others who died in one-vehicle and two-vehicle crashes were not properly restrained, Anderson said.
"Most crashes are preventable," State Police said in a statement Monday. "Over and over again, we see distracted driving, impaired driving, and reckless driving as contributing factors in many of these crashes."
"Motorists are encouraged to put aside distractions while driving, never drive impaired or get in a vehicle with an impaired driver, and to obey all traffic laws," State Police said.
"While all crashes are not survivable, wearing a seat belt is the single best defense in the event of a crash" and is required by state law, the agency said.
Anyone who sees an impaired or reckless driver is encouraged to call *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or to dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.