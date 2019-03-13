Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- John Blazier, 52, 45137 Huntington Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, suspended or revoked driver's license and no liability insurance.
- Corey Vaughn, 42, 8057 Sholar Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, careless driving, failure to maintain control, and hit and run.