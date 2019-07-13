The woman found dead in the trunk of a car Friday evening was the founder of Baton Rouge's African American history museum.
Baton Rouge police said Saturday morning that the victim was Sadie Roberts Joseph, 75.
State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle posted on Facebook Saturday morning about Joseph's accomplishments and contributions to the Baton Rouge community, including her role in raising awareness of African American history and the civil rights movement.
Her body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in the 2300 block of North 20th Street. The cause of death has not been determined.
"My heart is empty … as I learned last night that Ms. Sadie Roberts Joseph was found murdered!" Marcelle posted on Facebook. "This woman was amazing and loved her history. She never bothered anyone. … I loved working with her and am saddened by her death."
Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Police Department at (225) 389-4869 or Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.