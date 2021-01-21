A man was killed and a woman injured in a Wednesday night shooting in Baton Rouge, police say.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sherwood Common Boulevard after a man and woman were joined by a third person. The third person got into their car and allegedly shot and killed the man, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
The woman was also injured. Her condition was not immediately available.
No other details were immediately available, including a motive or suspect.