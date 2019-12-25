Authorities arrested a Florida woman they say crashed her vehicle through a Baton Rouge assisted-living home following a break-up with her boyfriend.
No injuries were reported.
Yesnia Guzman, 19, of Tallahassee, Florida, had just broken up with her boyfriend before crashing into the home Tuesday night in the 8900 block of GSRI Avenue that houses assisted living patients, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Guzman hit at least two other vehicles when she peeled back out of a parking space at her ex-boyfriend's home following their argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. She then sped forward, crashed through the assisted living home and hit two beds where people were sleeping.
The residents weren't injured, the report says. Guzman's two children were also in her car and were also uninjured.
Guzman was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on suspicion of felony child endangerment, reckless operation of a vehicle, and hit and run.
She remained in the parish jail Wednesday with bond not yet set.