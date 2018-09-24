Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Gonzales Lopez, 23, 4160 Libuse Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, driver's license required and expired registration.
- Charles Rambo, 60, 448 Junior Rambo Road, Pollock, fourth-offense DWI, reckless operation and following too close.